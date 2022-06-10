Zacks Investment Management Sells 136,599 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,494,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136,599 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $36,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $18,429,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 934,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,985,000 after acquiring an additional 105,280 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 27,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 17,442 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 26,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 64,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. 509,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,080,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $148.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.05.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

