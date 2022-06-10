Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation provides banking services to consumers and businesses. It offers checking accounts, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, and wealth and treasury management services. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation, is based in Richmond, United States. “

AUB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $33.10 on Monday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,264,000 after acquiring an additional 727,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,097,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,679,000 after purchasing an additional 419,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,932,000 after purchasing an additional 347,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,958,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

