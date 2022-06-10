Zacks Investment Research Lowers DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DoorDash, Inc. provides restaurant food delivery services. The Company develops technology to connect customers with merchants through an on-demand food delivery application. DoorDash, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a top pick rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.24.

NYSE DASH opened at $68.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.63. DoorDash has a one year low of $57.60 and a one year high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 1.03.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $71,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $9,613,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 410,798 shares of company stock valued at $36,906,316 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

