Zacks Investment Research Lowers IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

IMRA has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of IMARA in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup cut shares of IMARA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.56.

Shares of IMARA stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.60. IMARA has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that IMARA will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IMARA news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 439,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $469,824.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,611,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,823.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 552,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $772,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,852,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 600,430 shares of company stock worth $828,513 over the last 90 days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMRA. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in IMARA in the third quarter worth $3,399,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IMARA in the third quarter worth $3,383,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IMARA by 2,122.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 805,786 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of IMARA by 252.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,025,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 734,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IMARA during the third quarter worth $1,224,000. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

