Zacks Investment Research Lowers Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) to Sell

According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

OPI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.11. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $147.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.12 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -178.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

