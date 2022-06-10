Zel (ZEL) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.47 or 0.00307271 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00071494 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00063656 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000501 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars.

