Zero (ZER) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.00

Zero (ZER) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $258,639.98 and approximately $8.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00300425 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00072914 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00061832 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004690 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,519,478 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

