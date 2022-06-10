Zilliqa (ZIL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $94.37 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $595.82 million and approximately $94.37 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zilliqa Coin Profile

ZIL is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,189,383,463 coins and its circulating supply is 12,897,916,310 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

