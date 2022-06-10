ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Sells $2,029,501.20 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) CEO Henry Schuck sold 48,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $2,029,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,431,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,905,592.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Henry Schuck sold 143,761 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $6,089,715.96.

On Monday, April 4th, Henry Schuck sold 188,120 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $11,330,467.60.

On Thursday, March 31st, Henry Schuck sold 20,380 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,223,207.60.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Henry Schuck sold 114,584 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $6,892,227.60.

ZI opened at $37.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.56. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,290,000 after buying an additional 436,301 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 62,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,215,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,604,000 after buying an additional 1,872,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

