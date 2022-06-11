0Chain (ZCN) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. 0Chain has a total market cap of $10.17 million and $21,289.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000742 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00047020 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

