1,005 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Bought by SFI Advisors LLC

SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

MDYV stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average is $68.52. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $62.06 and a one year high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

