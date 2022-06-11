11,274 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Purchased by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 361.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 67,071 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $633,248,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000.
NASDAQ:FTXN opened at $30.21 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22.
