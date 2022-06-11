154 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Bought by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $313.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.87. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.43 and a fifty-two week high of $339.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.07%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total value of $1,757,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,268 shares of company stock valued at $25,379,499. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

