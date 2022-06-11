1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 231,059 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,682,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,059 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.67% of TELUS worth $534,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 61.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,989 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TELUS by 13.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,793,000 after purchasing an additional 150,760 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in TELUS by 12.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TELUS by 6.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 534,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,752,000 after buying an additional 32,696 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TU opened at $23.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins raised their target price on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

