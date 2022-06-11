1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 68,925 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 68,925 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.18% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $467,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 611.7% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28,608 shares during the period. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $1,143,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $197,400,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.71.

TMO opened at $526.88 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $461.15 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $206.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $557.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.