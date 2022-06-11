1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 7,234 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,763,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 2.07% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $237,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 109,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $1,359,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $5,470,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $84.91 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $91.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day moving average of $83.83.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,925 shares of company stock worth $10,666,411. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BAH. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

