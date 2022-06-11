1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 188,814 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,841,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,814 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 1.3% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.44% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $711,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 9,976.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.