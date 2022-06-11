1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,302,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 730,271 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.15% of NIKE worth $389,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after purchasing an additional 601,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,266,403,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE opened at $114.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.87.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. KGI Securities cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.23.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

