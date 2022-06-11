1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 1,211,969 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,325,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211,969 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $224,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,876,000 after acquiring an additional 442,080 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,498,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,289 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,350,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,141,000 after buying an additional 225,118 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,153,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,078,000 after buying an additional 78,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,663,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,598,000 after buying an additional 73,616 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -206.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BEP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James set a $42.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.