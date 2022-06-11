18,940 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Purchased by PACK Private Wealth LLC

PACK Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.98. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $59.95 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.