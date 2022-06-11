1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Short Interest Update

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FCOB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 17,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743. 1st Colonial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $53.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82.

Get 1st Colonial Bancorp alerts:

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 1st Colonial Bancorp stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:FCOB Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 452,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,000. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 9.36% of 1st Colonial Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Colonial Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Colonial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Colonial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.