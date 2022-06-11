22,091 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,574,000 after acquiring an additional 546,867 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $61,313,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 761,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,757,000 after acquiring an additional 264,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAA. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

NYSE:MAA opened at $168.16 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.79 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 84.30%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

