22,096 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 758,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,799,000 after buying an additional 32,122 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Argus reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.18.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $97.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.35. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.45 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

