25,616 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.27.

Shares of MS opened at $77.40 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

