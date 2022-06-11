267,874 Shares in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Acquired by Raffles Associates LP

Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 267,874 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,000. First BanCorp. makes up about 3.5% of Raffles Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Raffles Associates LP owned about 0.13% of First BanCorp. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 41,052 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 224,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $218.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.55 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 15.21%. First BanCorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,411,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 732,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,349.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile (Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.