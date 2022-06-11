2,921 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Purchased by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.27.

NYSE:PG opened at $141.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $131.94 and a one year high of $165.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

