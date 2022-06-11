2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair cut shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $8.38 on Thursday. 2U has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $645.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.97 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 2U will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 25.3% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 14,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the first quarter valued at $1,218,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the first quarter valued at $218,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the first quarter valued at $1,968,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 17.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 773,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 114,854 shares during the period.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

