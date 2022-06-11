350,965 Shares in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCMA) Bought by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCMA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 350,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 2.10% of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $9,638,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,799,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,430,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,977,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCMA opened at $9.96 on Friday. Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.95.

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

