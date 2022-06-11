4,004 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by PACK Private Wealth LLC

PACK Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 162,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 59,087 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $64.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.49 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

