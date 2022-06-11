492 Shares in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Acquired by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 75,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 31,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 399.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,890,000 after acquiring an additional 947,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.73. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

