4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,771.65

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,771.65 ($34.73) and traded as low as GBX 2,545 ($31.89). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 2,545 ($31.89), with a volume of 14,204 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOUR. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.83) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 3,700 ($46.37) to GBX 4,100 ($51.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

The firm has a market cap of £692.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,777.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,768.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a GBX 22.99 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $10.83. 4imprint Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

4imprint Group Company Profile (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

