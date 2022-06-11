52,145 Shares in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,291,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,604,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,154,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,567,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,267,000 after acquiring an additional 836,443 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,527,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,632,000 after acquiring an additional 817,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $13,014,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 54.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $36.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 61.16%. The firm had revenue of $386.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

