55,061 Shares in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) Acquired by SFI Advisors LLC

SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000. SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of SFI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. SFI Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.87% of SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMS. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,517,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF alerts:

SIMS opened at $35.07 on Friday. SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a twelve month low of $32.43 and a twelve month high of $49.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.