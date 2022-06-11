55,500 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Purchased by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 47,901.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Altria Group by 480.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Altria Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,432 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.94. 13,425,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,408,503. The stock has a market cap of $88.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.94.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

