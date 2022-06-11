87,969 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 87,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $73.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.07 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

