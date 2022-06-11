9,028 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Acquired by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.20.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

