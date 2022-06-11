9,720 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Bought by SFI Advisors LLC

SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 779.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,460,000 after buying an additional 223,382 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,321,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,522,000 after buying an additional 135,624 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 109.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after buying an additional 65,235 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 322.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after buying an additional 62,071 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $81.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.99. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $80.44 and a 12-month high of $97.90.

