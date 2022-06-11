ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ABB by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

About ABB (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.