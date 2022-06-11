Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

