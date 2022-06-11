Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10.
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
