ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 6th

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the business services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th.

ABM Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 55 years. ABM Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

NYSE ABM opened at $41.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.98. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $50,614.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,088 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,841,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,858,000 after purchasing an additional 369,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 75.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,863,000 after buying an additional 164,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after acquiring an additional 133,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 676,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,157,000 after acquiring an additional 68,587 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

