ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 6th

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the business services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th.
ABM Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 55 years. ABM Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.
NYSE ABM opened at $41.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.98. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
In related news, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $50,614.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,088 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,841,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,858,000 after purchasing an additional 369,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 75.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,863,000 after buying an additional 164,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after acquiring an additional 133,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 676,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,157,000 after acquiring an additional 68,587 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.
ABM Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
