Actinium (ACM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5,717.00

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Actinium has a market cap of $471,406.49 and $5,717.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000146 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 41,991,175 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

