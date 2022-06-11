Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Position Decreased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $77.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.40 and its 200-day moving average is $84.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.23. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.22 and a 52 week high of $114.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEIS. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

