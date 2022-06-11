Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Penserra Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 560,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 281,175 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.7% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $80,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $94.82 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.96 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.48.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.73.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

