Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN – Get Rating) shot up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. 28,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 193,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Adventus Mining from C$1.60 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.