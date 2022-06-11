Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,260 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Compass Minerals International worth $12,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,772,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,550,000 after purchasing an additional 456,247 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,536,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMP opened at $41.59 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -193.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMP. CL King reduced their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

