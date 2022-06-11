Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,260 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Compass Minerals International worth $12,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,772,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,550,000 after acquiring an additional 456,247 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,536,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.51.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King decreased their price target on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

