Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 22,203 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 894,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,203 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $13,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

In other Kronos Worldwide news, major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of Kronos Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $129,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KRO opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $562.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.02 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 58.02%.

Kronos Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.