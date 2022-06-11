Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 26,942 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,942 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 69,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $1,699,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.12.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EMR opened at $87.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

