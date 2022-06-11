Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,648 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE:MS opened at $77.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.38. The firm has a market cap of $135.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.