Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,702,000 after buying an additional 214,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $102.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $158.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

